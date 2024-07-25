Home > Entertainment Dee Dee Sorvino Is an Emmy-Winning Television and Radio Host Dee Dee Sorvino has continued to pay tribute to her late husband, despite her new marriage. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 25 2024, 6:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Though many recognize Dee Dee Sorvino as the late Paul Sorvino's widow, she was actually an established and successful television and radio personality long before she wed the actor. Dee Dee became a widow when Paul passed away in 2022, though she's continued to live life honoring his legacy and making her own moves in her career. But despite her new marriage, it seems that she's never forgotten values of her late husband.

Dee Dee married actor John Schneider in July, just two years after the death of Paul. The pair didn't reveal their relationship to the public until May, just two months before tying the knot. What is Dee Dee's current net worth? Let's look into what we know about the Emmy winner.

Source: Getty Images

What's Dee Dee Sorvino's net worth?

It's not entirely clear what Dee Dee's net worth is, as there's no exact explanation of her earnings. That said, there are a lot of factors to consider when guessing how much she's worth. For starters, Dee Dee has been a television and radio host for many years, and as a result she's receive an Emmy Award for her work. She's also a singer, comedian, actor, and author, giving her multiple streams of revenue to pull from.

Though all of those have varying salaries, depending on the place of employment and success of the individual, combined it's hard to estimate how much her yearly earnings could be. Dee Dee has been a political pundit on Fox and Friends, a panelist on a variety of talk shows, often as a Republican political strategist. In addition to this, she also has a podcast called Drinks With Dee Dee.

It's not entirely clear just how much of Paul's assets she was given after his passing, though she clearly has some stake in his wine company, Sorvino Vino. The wine brand didn't launch until after his death, and she said in an interview with Fox News Digital that a percentage of the proceeds from the company will be donated to the Gary and Dottie Capers Foundation in his honor.

"Supporting our vets was so important to Paul," Dee Dee said. "Any time we would be out somewhere if we saw a vet, we would always buy them a round of drinks and thank them for their service. We would always ask, ‘What can we get you?’ It was so small, but it was so important to Paul that our veterans were remembered and thanked."