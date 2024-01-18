Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Has Died at 46, Leaves Behind His Wife and Two Kids Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died at just 46 years old, leaving many wondering who his wife and family are. By Joseph Allen Jan. 18 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Golden State Warriors and their many fans are in mourning following the news that Dejan Milojević, one of the team's assistant coaches, has died at the age of 46. “We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Steve Kerr said in a statement “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of Dejan's death, many wanted to learn more about who he was. In particular, they were interested in who his wife and family are, and how long he has been working in basketball.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Dejan Milojević wife?

Dejan kept his personal life relatively private, but he was married to his wife Natasa. Dejan was a former Serbian basketball star who played 14 years in his home country as well as in Spain, Montenegro, and Turkey. He was named the MVP of the Adriatic League during three consecutive seasons, and entered coaching after he had retired from his career as a player. He started out as a coach in Europe, and even worked with Nikola Jokic before he joined the NBA.

Did Dejan Milojević have kids?

Dejan and Natasa had two kids, although not much is known about them. Steve Kerr referenced them in his statement about Dejan's death. “In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Silver, the NBA's Commissioner, also released a statement following Dejan's death. “The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community,” Adam said.

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing.



This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.



We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia.” Adam continued.

What was Dejan Milojević's cause of death?

Dejan reportedly died of a heart attack during a team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was hospitalized overnight before his ultimate death. The Warriors were scheduled to play the Utah Jazz that night, but rescheduled the game following Dejan's death.