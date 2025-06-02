'Deltarune' Is Coming out Across Multiple Gaming Platforms: Here’s What to Know 'Deltarune's developer released an update. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 2 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Toby Fox

Chapters 1 and 2 of the role-playing game Deltarune introduced players to Kris, a seemingly average teenager forced to battle evil with a couple of sidekicks. But what longtime fans of the franchise really want to know is the release date of Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 on various platforms and what time to expect the games to actually be available to purchase.

Article continues below advertisement

The story behind Deltarune was originally in developer Toby Fox's game Undertale, per the official website for Deltarune. The four chapters of Deltarune promise players the chance to "fight or spare your way through action-packed battles as you explore a mysterious world alongside an endearing cast of new and familiar characters." And you can't really get the most out of it all if you don't play Chapters 3 and 4.

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Deltarune's release date for Chapters 3 and 4?

According to Sports Illustrated, the release date for Chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune is June 5, 2025, in the United States. However, due to time zone differences in other countries like Japan, New Zealand, and Australia, players in the U.S. will technically have access a little later on the Nintendo Switch 2. Per GameInformer, Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 were originally set to be released in cross-promotion with the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

According to developer and composer Toby Fox, other versions of the game on other platforms are released differently. The outlet reported that, in a newsletter that Fox sent out prior to the release of Deltarune, because of the time zones across the world, the game would launch slightly earlier than the Nintendo Switch 2 on the other platforms, even if it is part of the console's launch.

Article continues below advertisement

Toby also said in the newsletter, per GameInformer, that he hoped players in time zones ahead of the U.S. won't spoil the game for other players. "But, for convenience's sake, we're just going to ignore you guys and pretend that the game is not out," Toby's newsletter reportedly says. "Meanwhile, don't say anything about it, please."

Article continues below advertisement

'Deltarune's' release time is very specific.

When Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 are released, they will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. According to Toby's website, which updates fans about Deltarune, the game's release time for the Nintendo Switch 2 is at midnight local time on June 5, 2025, in each country where it is available.

Need a reminder on how to play DELTARUNE? Think you remember how to play, but you're wrong?



We've made a cheat sheet to review the base game mechanics (and some tips)...! Check it out!https://t.co/P5KEfubb42 — UNDERTALE / DELTARUNE (@UnderTale) June 2, 2025