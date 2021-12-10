Former NFL Star Demaryius Thomas Is Dead at Age 33, but How Did He Die?

Demaryius's death was confirmed by a spokesman for the Roswell Police Department, who said that "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue.”

LaTonya Bonseigneur, one of Demaryius' cousins who was so close to him that they considered each other to be siblings, said that Demaryius had been suffering from seizures for the past year. She told The Associated Press that his family believed he died from a seizure, although that has not been officially confirmed.