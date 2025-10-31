Demi Lovato Embraces Her Iconic Pootvato Meme for Her Halloween Costume The Pootvato meme featuring Demi Lovato started in 2015 on Tumblr. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ddlovato

Sometimes, you just have to embrace the memes and roll with the punches. That's what Demi Lovato did with her iconic Poot meme for her Halloween costume in 2025. But for those who don't know, the Pootvato, or Poot Lovato, meme started around 2015 on Tumblr. This was before TikTok could make something go viral with the click of a button, so Tumblr was kind of all we had.

The meme is rich in deep internet lore. And on Tumblr, users even created a backstory for the meme, which originated from a badly lit red carpet image of Demi. Over the years, Demi has brought herself in on the joke instead of being offended by it. And, in the comments of her Instagram post featuring her Poot costume for Halloween, fans applauded her take on the meme.

Demi Lovato brought out Poot for her Halloween costume.

Demi posted a collection of photos and videos on Oct. 30, 2025, to show how she created her Poot costume with a team of stylists and makeup artists. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Halloween and happy one week of [my album "It's Not That Deep"]!!! Been so locked in this era thought I'd let Pootvato out."

In case you are unfamiliar with the alter ego of sorts, Demi has the meme in a photo next to her take on it in the post. Poot looks like Demi, but in a cursed way, as the internet lingo goes. As Poot, Demi has an ill-fitting studded belt around a plain white dress, and her hair appears shaved underneath with an awful comb-over on top.

Unlike other celebrities' alter egos, like Nicki Minaj's Roman, or Lady Gaga's Jo, Poot isn't a character that Demi brings out often. And, really, it's not one that she made up. But it was born from a meme that is still making the rounds on the internet. Hey, if you can't beat them, or, you know, scrub the internet of the photo, then you may as well join them.

What is the Pootvato meme?

According to Know Your Meme, the Pootvato, or Poot Lovato, meme stems from a 2015 Tumblr post where a user purposely Photoshopped a red carpet photo of Demi into someone who looks slightly off. The original photo was taken in late 2014 at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theater in London. Someone took a poor-quality photo on a flip phone and uploaded it. Then, in 2015, the edited version of the photo went viral, and the meme was born.

it’s actually so moving to see demi lovato dress up as poot for halloween because it just shows how far they’ve come like they used to HATE that meme (and like understandably so i think) and to see something that once brought her shame now bring her laughter and joy is so great — diana (@reginalinettis) October 30, 2025