Demi Rose Has a Few Famous Ex-Boyfriends — Exploring the Model's Dating History

In the sea of influencers who have risen to fame in the digital age, Demi Rose stands out. With a following of more than 20 million users on Instagram alone, the British model has carved a unique lane for herself in the entertainment industry. She first found internet fame posing for sites like Nutz, FHM, and Zoo. Additionally, she was part of the now-inactive Snapchat-based escort service, Taz’s Angels.

While her assets have taken center stage throughout her career, Demi’s love life has also garnered attention from the media. Although she seems to be living the single life now, the model has been linked to a few public figures in the past. Read on for a breakdown of her dating history.

Tyga

Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s two-year on-again, off-again relationship didn’t officially come to an end until 2017, but Tyga was spotted with Demi in 2016. The influencer posted a photo of her and the rapper on Snapchat. The selfie was immediately screenshotted and shared all over social media.

Per E! Online, the two also went shopping and cozied up on a beach during their baecation in Cannes. However, once word got out that the two were dating, Tyga seemingly debunked rumors of their relationship on Twitter. "Single. Focused. Blessed. Living Life,” the rapper wrote.

A year after their fling went viral, Demi opened up about her relationship with Tyga in an interview with the Daily Mail. 'I was quite known before I even met him — but I’m still referred to as Tyga’s ex. We still talk now and then, you know, just ‘How are you?’ and stuff,” she said.

Tom Zanetti

Although unconfirmed, there were rumors that Demi dated Tom Zanetti in 2017. Speculations started after the two were pictured together on a yacht near the Spanish island of Formentera. Much like Demi, Tom also hails from the U.K. and has a career in entertainment. He’s a boxer, producer, DJ, TV personality, and rapper.

DJ Chris Martinez

Demi was first linked to Chris Martinez — who is one-half of the DJ duo the Martinez Brothers — after they were caught making out at an airport in Madrid in late 2017. Their relationship lasted for two years before they split. “Unfortunately, Demi and her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways,” a rep for Demi told the Daily Mail in October of 2019. “They have ended as friends and continue to support each other throughout their careers.”