The Season 2 Finale of 'Demon Slayer' Finally Brings an End to the Battle With Daki

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Season 2 of Demon Slayer, as well as spoilers from the manga.

We all knew it would happen eventually, but unfortunately, the Demon Slayer Season 2 finale is on its way. So far, a lot has happened with Tanjiro Kamado and his demon sister Nezuko. We've met new higher-level demons, the most accomplished Demon Slayers (the Hashira), and more advanced powers. Now we know for sure that we're getting a Season 3, but before then, we've got to see how the current season wraps up. But when does it air?