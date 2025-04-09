Who Is the Father of Denise Richards’s Daughter Eloise? Inside the Family Details Denise has three daughters, Sami and Lola are from her first marriage to actor Charlie Sheen. Following her divorce, she adopted daughter Eloise. By Danielle Jennings Published April 9 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Letting the world into the daily life of her family on the Bravo reality series Denise Richards & Her Wild Things has allowed fans to see a different side of Denise Richards and her family dynamic — including her relationship with adopted daughter Eloise.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise has three daughters, Sami and Lola are from her first marriage to actor Charlie Sheen. Following her divorce, she adopted daughter Eloise when she was a newborn. Who is Eloise's father? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the father of Denise Richards’s daughter Eloise?

In June 2011, Denise, who was single at the time, officially adopted Eloise Joni Richards. After being a single mother for a few years, Denise began dating Aaron Phypers in December 2017, and the couple married a year later in 2018. In May 2019, Denise and Aaron announced that he would be formally adopting Eloise, PEOPLE reported.

“He’s amazing as a daddy. I think he’s having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble,” Denise said jokingly at the time. “He’s amazing with my daughters, and he’s adopting my youngest, so it’s really great.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Speaking of his choice to adopt Eloise, Aaron said in March 2025, "It wasn't even a decision. It is just is," he told PEOPLE. “She's sweetheart," he added. "I love her. I think of her as my own."

Article continues below advertisement

How has Denise dealt with Eloise having special needs?

In June 2020, Denise shared with PEOPLE that Eloise, who has a chromosomal disorder that has caused developmental delays such as being largely nonverbal, called Aaron “dad” for the very first time.

"She can only say a handful of words. There are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally 3 years old. It's been challenging," Denise told the outlet. "I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case."

Article continues below advertisement

"Every child is different. You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise shared that as Eloise has grown, her personality has become more prominent.

"She is always happy. Everyone loves being around her. The girls are so amazing with her. They feel that I had her, that's their sister. So they have a wonderful relationship with her," Denise revealed to PEOPLE.

"She just loves everything, and she just embraces it and is just so happy. And the older girls see it too, and sometimes if they go at each other, [Eloise will] just be like ... and I'm like, 'I know.' And then they laugh, and then they can kind of get past whatever stupid thing they're fighting about," Denise said.

Article continues below advertisement