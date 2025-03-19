Denise Richards’s Husband, Aaron Phypers, Is in the Healing Business — A Look at His Job Denise Richards married her second husband, Aaron Phypers, in 2018. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 19 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor and reality star has played out in front of the world for most of her career, whether she likes it or not. After her public marriage and divorce from actor Charlie Sheen, Denise seems to have gotten things right with her second husband, Aaron Phypers.

If you watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Denise's seasons, you probably remember that Aaron was often known for his mysterious and unconventional work. While some Housewives husbands are involved in real estate or tech, Aaron has taken a much more spiritual route. So, what does Denise's man do for a living? Let's take a look.

What does Denise Richards's husband, Aaron Phypers do for a living?

Aaron is the owner of Quantum Epigenetics Consulting, formerly known as Q360, a wellness and energy healing center based in Malibu, California. The center markets itself as a cutting-edge facility offering a range of holistic treatments designed to promote physical, emotional, and energetic healing. He made the switch to working in

Aaron's work incorporates non-invasive practices like sound therapy, light therapy, frequency-based healing, and energy field realignment — techniques that are part of a broader field of alternative medicine. According to the center’s philosophy, everything in the body has a vibrational frequency, and Aaron works with clients to “tune” those frequencies for better health and emotional balance.

Denise's husband's job often came up during her time on RHOBH. She explained on the show that, though Aaron's career sounds experimental and dangerous, both are far from the case. However, she admitted discussing his job can get complicated during events like brunch or dinner.

"This is very hard for me to explain," Denise said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show in 2019. "He doesn't touch you or anything, it's not stuff like that. It's light and sound therapy... How he described what is going on is Ella Fitzgerald sings and breaks glass, right? The frequency breaks that. So frequency can also break down different things going on. It's not cuckoo weird s--t; it's like been around for hundreds of years, holistic medicine, all over the world. It's different for every person."

What is Aaron Phypers's net worth?

Although Aaron lives a more lowkey lifestyle than his wife, he’s built a comfortable life of luxury regardless. According to multiple outlets, his estimated net worth is approximately $2 million. That figure stems mainly from his wellness business, residuals, and income from his earlier work in the entertainment industry.