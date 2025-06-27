Bunny Ranch Dennis Hof's Net Worth at the Time of His Death Was as Big as His Controversy Dennis Hof founded a brothel which became infamous after a number of allegations against the entrepreneur. By Ivy Griffith Published June 27 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @dennishof

In the Nevada desert, one entrepreneur started a brothel that would become famous, and then eventually infamous. Dennis Hof founded Moonlite Bunny Ranch, which promises a retreat-like experience for those seeking sex work services in a "legal, safe, and nonjudgmental environment," according to the brothel's website.

Article continues below advertisement

But when Hof died in 2018, he left behind a complicated and dark legacy, filled with allegations and controversy. Including allegations from his former friend, Lamar Odom. Here's what we know about the net worth he accrued from his business at the time of his death, and what we now know was his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

This was the net worth of Dennis Hof at the time of his passing.

Bunny Ranch isn't the only brothel in Nevada, but it's certainly one of the most infamous. Hof's company promised a place that was safe and sensual, but former workers have alleged that the reality was anything but. And Lamar famously accused Hof of trying to kill him after he awoke from a coma caused by drugs that he swears he never took (per TMZ).

Dennis Hof Founder of Moonlite Bunny Ranch, entrepreneur Net worth: $20 Million Dennis Hof founded the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in the Nevada desert, and it became the place to be for those seeking an elevated experience. But allegations of sexual misconduct and accusations of attempted murder turned the Ranch's reputation dark before Dennis's death in 2018. Birthdate: Oct. 14, 1946 Death date: Oct. 16, 2018 Birth place: Phoenix, Ariz. Marriages: 2 Children: 2

Article continues below advertisement

But before the brothel was beset by controversy and allegations, including those from former sex workers who have made disturbing claims against Hof and the brothel, it was wildly successful. So successful that when Hof died in 2018, he took with him an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Article continues below advertisement

This was the cause of death for the Moonlite Bunny Ranch owner.

Hof first bought the Bunny Ranch property, near Reno and Lake Tahoe, in 1992. From the outside, it looks idyllic. But a docuseries titled Secrets of the Bunny Ranch, released in June 2025, revealed a darker side that left people shocked at what former employees allege happened behind closed doors. According to the documentary, Hof preyed on vulnerable young women to force them into sex acts without their free consent, including alleged incidents with former workers in 2005, 2009, and 2011 (via Newsweek).

The cases were closed due to a lack of evidence, but Hof's tarnished reputation followed him until his death in 2018. According to Fox News, an autopsy report found that Hof died from "atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease." It also found evidence of diabetes mellitus and noted obesity on the findings report.

Article continues below advertisement