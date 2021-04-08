Here's the True Story Behind Sidonie in 'Madame Claude'

As much as it would be incredible for every element of Madame Claude to be true, it’s almost impossible to know the entirely true story of Madame Claude’s life. In 1994, she wrote a “memoir,” but it was reportedly more fiction than fact, as Madame Claude was famous for embellishing her truths to sound more glamorous.

For example, she claims she grew up in an aristocratic family, but it’s known by historians that she had a modest background and came from the Anjou region of France. She tells a story of selling Bibles, but it’s more likely that she was selling herself on the streets, which is what led to her becoming the most elite brothel-keeper in all of France and possibly the world.

It’s very possible that Madame Claude had a Sidonie-like figure in her life, but this is something we may never know.