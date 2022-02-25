Dennis Muilenburg's Level of Culpability in Boeing's Missteps Is Finally Clear

In October 2019, Muilenburg testified that he did know after the first crash that a top pilot voiced some concerns about the MCAS. However, he and the Board chose to ignore these concerns. In addition, as both chairman and CEO, he led the company on a media spree to prove that the fault was on the pilots (even though we now know it wasn’t). By the time of his testimony before Congress, he was pressured by the Board to step down as chairman, although he retained his title as CEO.