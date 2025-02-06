Inside Dennis Richmond's Net Worth After Decades in the Broadcasting Business Dennis Richmond was a news anchor for 40 years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 6 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Oakland, Calif. News anchor Dennis Richmond spent 40 years on-air before he retired in 2008 on a date which was, whether intentional or not, his 65th birthday. Although he left KTVU in Oakland, he was always regarded as one of the more iconic anchors the network had. So, what was Dennis Richmond's net worth during his lifetime?

Article continues below advertisement

The longtime anchor passed away on Feb. 5, 2025. He was 81 years old. Because he was such an influential part of the KTVU team, his passing was announced on-air. He left behind a legacy in the broadcasting business, and during his life, Dennis had a net worth to prove just how successful he became during his decades in the industry.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Dennis Richmond's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dennis's net worth was $2 million. This should come as little shock to those who followed his career in Oakland, whether they knew him locally or just knew of him because of his career. And his work went beyond the news. Dennis reportedly won Oakland's Humanitarian Award during his lifetime and he served on the board of Board of the Child Abuse Consortium.

Dennis Richmond News anchor Net worth: $2 million Dennis Richmond was a news anchor for 40 years until he retired in 2008. During his lifetime, he became a memorable and well-known television personality, and he later became known for her philanthropy. Birthdate: May 26, 1943 Birthplace: Rossford, Ohio Marriages: Deborah Richmond Education: Wayne State University, Columbia University

Article continues below advertisement

Dennis Richmond's illness may have resulted in his death.

Dennis died on Feb. 5, 2025. He was 81 years old. Although his official cause of death is not known, Dennis did suffer a heart attack two months before his death, per KTVU. And years prior to that, he battled prostate cancer. According to CBS News, he passed away with his longtime wife Deborah holding his hand.

Dennis Richmond

1943-2025



The Bay Area lost a legend today.



I felt a real sense of loss when I heard that Dennis Richmond passed away today—not just for his family, which is heartbreaking, but for a deeper, more personal reason I only now understand.

🧵1/4 pic.twitter.com/SnXy8RsjDK — RetroBayArea (@RetroBayArea) February 6, 2025