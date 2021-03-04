'Married at First Sight' Stars Deonna and Greg Are Parents to a Baby Boy

Deonna McNeill and Gregory Okotie met on Season 9 of the reality show Married at First Sight, which aired back in June 2019. Viewers watched as the couple slowly got to know one another and quickly became a fan favorite couple. For a while, the newlyweds were facing a total disconnect regarding intimacy and communication, but thankfully they overcame their differences. The pair decided to stick together when it was time to decide if they would get a divorce or not once the show ended.

In September 2020, the happy couple announced to the world that they were having a baby by both wearing white button shirts with a sign that read "Okotie Party of 3." In February 2021, Deonna and Greg took to social media to reveal the gender of their baby. Deonna showed off her belly bump with a beautiful blue dress, and Greg wore a suit with a bow tie.

They captioned the photo, "The wait is FINALLY OVER! We're having a BOY! He'll be here any day now (feels like Deonna has been pregnant forever, and she agrees). Beyond blessed to be getting ready to welcome our son into the world." How adorable!

In late February, Deonna gave birth to her baby boy. What did they decide to name their bundle of joy?