Derek Blasberg Has Plenty of Wealthy Friends, but What Is His Net Worth? Derek is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. By Joseph Allen Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Through more than 20 years of moving in elite circles, Derek Blasberg has developed a reputation for knowing all the right people. Derek is himself a fashion influencer who hosts CNN Style, and in part because of all of his famous friendships, many want to learn more about Derek himself.

Derek came to prominence as a writer and editor in the fashion world, writing for publications like Vogue and Interview Magazine. Eventually, he began hosting his CNN series. Now, many want to know what his net worth is in 2024.



What is Derek Blasberg's net worth?

Having famous, wealthy friends doesn't necessarily translate to a high net worth, but in Derek's case, it definitely hasn't hurt. Estimates of Derek's net worth range from $4.5 million up to about $7 million, and suggest that his income stems from his work as an influencer, partnerships with some of the most famous fashion brands in the world, and his CNN series.

Derek Blasberg Fashion consultant/Influencer Net worth: $4.5 million Derek Blasberg is a writer and fashion consultant best known for his CNN International show, CNN Style. Derek has also worked as the head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube and is known in part for his many famous friendships. Birthdate: April 22, 1982 Birthplace: St. Louis, Mo. Birth Name: Derek Blasberg Partner: Nick Brown

Derek is making headlines for a deeply strange reason.

Speaking of Derek's many famous friends, plenty of people learned who he was for the first time following speculation that he may have done something deeply unfortunate while sleeping at Gwyneth Paltrow's house. It all started with a blind item in the British publication Popbitch: "The story goes that a recent houseguest of Gwynnie’s catastrophically s--t themselves in bed while staying there, then fled back to the city before they had to face the music.”

The publication then offered an elaboration that no one really wanted: “Gwynnie’s guest won’t be the only s--tter in the Hamptons this year. Ozempic-induced diarrhea is becoming a very hot topic of conversation between hosts there — because so many of their guests are using it. So expect laundrettes to be fully booked from July 4th.”

From there, The Daily Mail reported that the person in question was in fact Derek, and also reported that Ozempic was not to blame. “It’s shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post,” an inside source told the publication. “Probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] — whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch."