Does 'Chicago Fire' Star Dermot Mulroney Have Children? Inside His Family Dynamic

In the world of Hollywood, the dynamic of celebrity relationships is ever-changing, as couples get together, break up, marry, and divorce at a particularly rapid and consistent pace. Dermot Mulroney is the latest star to see his relationship change, as he recently filed for divorce. But does he have any children from his former union? Let’s find out.

Dermot is currently entertaining fans as the resident chief on NBC’s hit series Chicago Fire, but his personal life has taken over the headlines when it was announced in June 2025 that he was ending his marriage after 15 years.

Does Dermot Mulroney have children?

Yes, he is a father of three. In 1990, Dermot married fellow actor Catherine Keener after the pair initially met four years prior in 1986. Through that marriage, the couple welcomed a son in 1999, Clyde Keener Mulroney, according to People. The pair formally separated in 2005, and Dermot officially filed for divorce in 2007.

The year after his divorce from Catherine was finalized, Dermot married Prima Apollinaare in 2008. During their 15-year marriage, the couple had two daughters, Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

What has Dermot said about being a father?

In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood News, the actor shared a little insight into his parenting style and future hopes for his children. “I try to keep arts in front of them, whether it's music or even just museum trips,” he said of whether or not he wants his children to follow in his Hollywood footsteps.

“I don’t expect anything of them – it’s hard enough for everyone just to get their homework done at night,” Dermot continued. “Let’s just get them through grade school, and then see. We’ve all certainly seen that being a child actor is unhealthy so, I wouldn’t do that.”

What are the details behind Dermot’s June 2025 divorce filing?

On June 21, Dermot filed for divorce from Prima, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as “TBD,” according to People. He requested that they both split attorneys' fees and share joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters.

Dermot also requested via filing that the court’s ability to award Prima spousal support be terminated. "No one is asking for anything, and no one is denying anything. They are not arguing over the children nor money," an insider told the outlet. "They used mediators, not lawyers, as they are friends and this is amicable. They were advised to file this way."

Although they have yet to establish “the nature and extent” of assets, Dermot stated in the divorce filing that “all community earnings and accumulation during marriage through the date of separation” will be considered community property, as the couple married in California, which is a community property state.