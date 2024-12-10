Home > Television Everything We Know About the Epic 'One Chicago' 2025 Crossover Event Sound the alarm — a 'One Chicago' crossover event is heading our way in 2025! By D.M. Published Dec. 10 2024, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Good news for fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise, the network is gearing up to produce a three-way crossover event featuring favorites from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. The television collective has captivated audiences by blending action, medical emergencies, and police investigations within the windy city.

One Chicago originated in 2012 with Chicago Fire, which introduced viewers to the dedicated firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51. Executive producer Dick Wolf later expanded the universe by launching Chicago P.D. in 2014, focusing on the Chicago Police Department's intelligence unit. Then, in 2015, Dick created Chicago Med, which centers around doctors and nurses at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Source: NBC

This event marks the first crossover since 2019, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. And while details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, we were able to do some digging. If you're curious about the action-packed One Chicago experience, here's everything we know so far.

The ‘One Chicago’ crossover 2025 event will feature stars from each show.

The One Chicago crossover event is set to be one of the most exciting television events in NBC history. “Putting together what is essentially a three-hour action movie is an incredibly ambitious task requiring complete coordination across our writers, casts, crews, and producers, along with help from the city," Anastasia Puglisi, co-executive producer of the One Chicago series, said in a statement.

NBC has also released the logline for the episode, which seems to hint at a troubling circumstance that the first responders will be involved in. It states that "two of their own" will be at risk, along with 40 people trapped underground. It is currently unclear which characters will fall into the unlikely ordeal, but it could be anyone.

Source: NBC

“When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own,” reads the synopsis (per NBC).

Several ‘One Chicago’ stars could appear in the crossover event.

Fans of NBC’s One Chicago franchise are buzzing about which beloved stars will appear in the highly anticipated 2025 crossover event. With characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med playing pivotal roles, the possibilities are plenty.

Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, and Amy Morton lead the cast of Chicago P.D. S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, and Sarah Ramos bring life to Chicago Med. Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg, and Miranda Rae Mayo star in Chicago Fire.