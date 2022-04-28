Season 5 of Ex on the Beach kicked off on March 31, 2022, and viewers have already witnessed plenty of drama in the first four episodes. Among the singles is model and influencer Derynn Paige Scine, who previously appeared on Double Shot at Love — where Pauly D introduced her to Ricky Rogers (aka "Pretty Ricky"). Derynn and Ricky were not in a relationship going into Ex on the Beach, but are they back together today?

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Derynn shared some insight about their time on the show and her relationship with Pretty Ricky.