Ray Opens up About 'Ex on the Beach' Season 5 and Where He Stands With BFF Nicole (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 7 2022, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
Season 5 Ex on the Beach star Ray Gantt might not have gone into the show expecting to be at the center of most of the drama, but that's exactly what happened. And in an exclusive interview with Distractify, Ray explained what led to drama with him and multiple exes — and even where he stands with one of his exes today.
Before Ex on the Beach, Ray was on both The Amazing Race and Love Island. He met his ex, Caro Viehweg, on the latter show and they competed on The Amazing Race together. They had plenty of ups and downs, however, many of which involved Ray's friend, Nicole Amelia.
And this wouldn't be Ex on the Beach if the show didn't address every romantic skeleton in a cast member's closet.
What is the timeline of the Ray, Caro, and Nicole love triangle on 'Ex on the Beach'?
In the Season 5 premiere of Ex on the Beach, Ray is at the mercy of the Table of Truth. He has to honestly answer questions about his ex. He reveals that, during the time when he and Caro were split up, he hooked up with Nicole, who Caro hadn't been too keen about him being friends with from the start. When we spoke to Ray, he cleared up a few things about that rocky timeline.
"We broke up because of something for a couple of weeks," Ray explained of his relationship with Caro. "And then we got back together and we went to go film The Amazing Race. We finished The Amazing Race, we broke up again for like a month, and then we got back together. And it was super rocky. That was after we got home from The Amazing Race. And then that happened with Nicole like the last two weeks of our relationship."
So, contrary to what Ray says in the Ex on the Beach season premiere about sleeping with Nicole after Caro broke up with him, he hooked up with Nicole before he and Caro were split up for good. And that is likely to create more trouble for him once Nicole arrives.
The most 'Ex on the Beach' drama in Season 5 involves Ray.
From the first episode alone, it's easy to see how much drama Ray finds himself in the middle of. It's his ex, after all, who comes out swinging when she hears his admissions at the Table of Truth. Ray admitted to Distractify that he knows he's at the center of the drama, but that it's all because of his "past situations."
And to be fair, Ray deals with one ex right away and he eventually faces another ex's arrival. Since Nicole was named as part of the cast, fans can expect her to arrive at some point too.
Ray teased the dynamic between himself and his two exes as "spicy" and "hot." Hopefully that means he doesn't find himself in too much trouble when the ladies compare notes.
Are Ray and Nicole still friends?
Ray explained that filming Ex on the Beach was a tear-filled and stressful experience. Although he had been on two reality shows before, nothing prepared him for what he walked into on this one. And nothing could have prepared him for the possibility of losing Nicole as his friend. Because although they were good friends prior to filming, he revealed that after the show, they're no longer close.
"I feel like this whole show escalated because of Nicole," Ray revealed. "So I don't really trust her like that anymore."
He added that they're "cordial" now, but he no longer sees Nicole as his best friend.
Are Ray and Caro together now?
As far as where Ray stands with Caro, that remains to be seen. Right now on Ex on the Beach, Ray and Caro are on good terms. But throw in another ex who Ray technically cheated on Caro with and things are about to become a lot less calm.
