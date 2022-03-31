Every 'Ex on the Beach' Season Seems More Dramatic Than the Last — So How Real Is It?

Over the past few years, Ex on the Beach has premiered in a sort of pattern on MTV. And if its previous season premiere dates are any indication of when Season 6 will premiere, you can expect to see it as early as December 2022. It could drop later than that, of course. But right now, it seems possible that Season 6 of Ex on the Beach might come out before you can say, "Is my ex next?"

Watch Ex on the Beach on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.