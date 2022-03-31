'Ex on the Beach' Cast Members Have to Own up to Their Pasts at the Table of Truth (EXCLUSIVE)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 31 2022, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of Ex on the Beach.
As if things weren't already complicated enough on Ex on the Beach, the Season 5 cast members have to deal with a new twist called the Table of Truth. The Table of Truth is introduced in the Season 5 premiere and, although there's already plenty of drama without it, this new element shakes things up right from the start.
The Season 5 cast members come from different walks of life, and some might be familiar faces to fans of reality TV. We have Da'Vonne Rogers, from both The Challenge and Big Brother. Then there's Bryce Hirschberg, from Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. But we also have wild card Ranin Karim, the ex-girlfriend of disgraced former Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz.
Everyone in the cast is subject to the pitfalls of the Table of Truth.
What is the Table of Truth on 'Ex on the Beach'?
In the Season 5 premiere, the Ex on the Beach narrator describes the Table of Truth as a place "where singles and their exes will be forced to take accountability for the BS they pulled during their relationships." At different times during the season, singles sit down and answer random questions at the table, from inquiries like, "Why did your last relationship go wrong?" to "Use one word to describe your ex." The ex in question gets to hear the answer.
During a roundtable interview, Distractify learned how some of the Ex on the Beach cast felt about the Table of Truth.
"It can be very, like, raise your hand if you've ever been victimized by the Table of Truth," Strut's Arisce Wanzer admitted.
Da'Vonne shared that sitting at the Table of Truth could get a little difficult because she and her fellow cast mates didn't want to be as brutally honest as they were supposed to be.
"I will say with the Table of Truth, it gets tricky because you're sitting down and everybody don't want to be honest," Da'Vonne said. "Because with honesty comes accountability. You know, everybody's not ready for that. So it gets a little tricky."
In the Season 5 premiere, the drama begins when exes hear the singles answer questions about them at the Table of Truth. Arisce describes her ex, Mike Mulderrig, as a "doormat." Unbeknownst to her, he's listening in, along with the other exes.
And when Ray Gantt admits to hooking up with his best friend when he was still in a relationship with his now-ex, Caro Viehweg, she confronts him with a few thrown beverages. And that's just the season premiere.
How often do exes arrive on 'Ex on the Beach'?
Ex on the Beach starts off with the main cast's eligible singles arriving at the sprawling mansion where Ex on the Beach is filmed and getting to know each other and everyone's romantic histories a little better. But little by little, their exes are peppered in.
The exes arrive at different times each week, but there are always a couple of surprise ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends who shake things up.
While the singles deal with the unknown of whose ex will arrive when, viewers watch the nonstop drama unfold each week. And the Table of Truth makes that drama even sweeter.
Watch Ex on the Beach on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.
Reporting by Gabrielle Bernardini