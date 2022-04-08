Arisce and Mike's Relationship Might Be Short-Lived on 'Ex on the Beach'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the April 7, 2022 episode of Ex on the Beach.

Season 5 of Ex on the Beach lasted a whole two episodes before things started to go south for Arisce Wanzer and her ex, Mike Mulderrig. But are Arisce and Mike together now, after Ex on the Beach finished filming? It's normal for couples to go through a lot on the show, only to come out on the other side stronger than ever. Is that the case for Mike and Arisce?