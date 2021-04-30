When Desmond Howard Says "Fraternity," He Isn't Talking About College

Throughout his football career, Desmond Howard has become something like a legend to football fans. A Heisman Trophy winner, a player on multiple NFL teams, and an overall mainstay in the realms of college and professional football, he is one of the faces most synonymous with the sport as a whole right now.

Through his commentating experience, especially now as an ESPN college football analyst, he has made many comments that have resonated with fans over the years. However, one thing he seems to mention a lot, a fraternity, has never really been elaborated on by the former champion. So, what does Desmond mean when he makes reference to a fraternity in his discussions? Here's what we know.