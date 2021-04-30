There's a Lot of Drama Around Aaron Rodgers and If He's Being Traded

It's draft season and football fans are on the lookout for any kind of news or intel that'll dictate the future of their favorite NFL teams . Case in point: There are rumors about quarterback Aaron Rodgers potentially leaving the Green Bay Packers. There's been a lot of drama surrounding Aaron, especially after a former Broncos player went on air and said the Denver Broncos were in talks about trading for Aaron.

Apparently Aaron had also grown frustrated with the Packers for a lot of reasons, one of which was drafting Jordan Love, plus some problems with his contract. So, what exactly does this mean for Aaron?

NFL analyst Trey Wingo said that The Packers really were going to trade him, but then "backed off." Trey claimed, "The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the offseason, then backed off. It’s been a sh*t show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team ... trade or no trade, I’m not coming back." Aaron allegedly thought he would be traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Mark Schlereth allegedly told 104.3 The Fan that the Broncos are, in fact, trading for Aaron Rodgers, and that's why they haven't taken a quarterback in the NFL draft. Mark stated that it was "as close to a done deal as it can be." However, Ian Rapoport tweeted only an hour ago saying, "An update on the #Packers that’s not really an update: Green Bay hasn’t engaged at all despite a few teams calling about trading for Aaron Rodgers. The #Packers have no plans to trade him. So, nothing has changed."

Is Aaron Rodgers a free agent?

Aaron Rodgers is not a free agent — yet. We'll likely learn more about his positioning in the coming days, but analysts are predicting that it'll likely be chaotic. The relationship between the Packers and Aaron has been described as incredibly toxic, and CBS Sports states that the Packers have been put in a really tough position. This does't mean that Aaron would be a free agent, though.

CBS Sports writes, "Their decision is now to either call Rodgers' bluff and potentially be left with nothing but an inexperienced Jordan Love at QB this coming season, or to ship the future Hall of Famer away in exchange for what would undoubtedly be trade package heavy enough to split the planet in two." Especially since Aaron thought he'd be scooped by the 49ers and that the 49ers "have already attempted to throw the kitchen sink at the Packers, but were turned down."