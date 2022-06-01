The Patricia Lee Is Hit by Another Crew Injury on 'Deadliest Catch' — Are They Cursed?

Right as everyone was finally relaxing and beginning to feel good about things, Devon was hit by something on the boat. He went down and as the crew raced towards him, they discovered Devon barely conscious with blood coming out of his mouth. Frantically, the crew stood over Devon screaming for him to open his eyes, but it didn't look good. At the very least he was dazed, we don't want to imagine the worst.

We hope he's OK, and if his recent activity on Facebook is any indication, it seems like he is!

The question begs to be asked, however: What the heck is going on with the Patricia Lee?