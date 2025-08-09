Here Is What 'Final Destination' Star Devon Sawa Is Doing Now "Hopefully, I land something again that I smile going to work for." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 9 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

People are curious what Devon Sawa is up to now after he catches up with Eminem at the screening for the rapper's documentary Stans in New York City. The Canadian actor starred in the rapper's 2000 music video for the song "Stan," and he is also known for his starring role in Casper. “My son, he's 11, and he's starting to know some of the stuff that I've done. And 'Stan' is one of them," he said. “They could care less about Casper."

Devon was excited to bring his son, Hudson, to the screening, and he shared a picture of him posing with the "Slim Shady" artist on Instagram with the caption, "25 years ago, I worked with one of the greatest musicians of all time. Today he met my son. What a ride." The Final Destination actor played an obsessed fan in Eminem's music video, and his reunion with the rapper has folks asking what he's been up to.

Here's what Devon Sawa is up to now.

According to Parade, Devon said he was introduced to the club scene in Los Angeles just as one of his films was released, and it wasn't good for him. He had issues with alcohol and addiction, which caused him his relationships with his family. “Idle Hands was probably the last movie I did OK,” he recalled. "Then I was introduced to the Los Angeles club scene just as Final Destination was coming out."

“You get in this scene where everybody wants to buy you a drink and other stuff, and that’s kind of when it just went all crazy," added the actor. "That’s when it started to get less important about what I was doing with the thing that I loved before and more important about, you know, ‘We’re going to the Playboy Mansion,’ ‘We’re going to the Sky Bar,’ ‘We’re going to New York and we’re going to go to Vegas and not even sleep for four days.'"

"I did it for four dark, crazy years. It was fun for a few and then it was not fun at all," he continued, adding that his grandmother slapped him on Christmas Eve in 2006 when he came to the gathering inebriated, and he decided to get sober.

Devon Sawa is completely sober today and still making horror movies.

He has been sober ever since, and he is currently starring in the horror flick, Heart Eyes, a movie about a masked maniac who slaughters unsuspecting couples every Valentine's Day. He told People that he hopes to do more films like Heart Eyes in the future.

