'Freakier Friday' Wraps Up With a Fun After-Credits Surprise "Somehow 'Freakier Friday' wasn't just nostalgia bait."

After a very lengthy 22-year wait, fans can finally enjoy the highly anticipated sequel Freakier Friday, a follow-up to the 2003 hit starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as the mother-daughter duo who switch bodies. Before fans head to the theater, many want to know if any surprises are in store, such as an after-credits scene, so let’s find out.

On the 20th anniversary of Freaky Friday in 2003, Disney officially announced that a sequel was in the works with original stars Jamie and Lindsay and a few other familiar faces from the original, such as Chad Michael Murray and Christina Vidal.



Does ‘Freakier Friday’ have an after credits scene?

If you’re worried about missing any juicy twists or cliffhangers, you can rest easy because there is no after-credits scene to the film, but that doesn’t mean that funny surprises aren’t in store. In place of an after-credits scene, there is a funny blooper reel of filming featuring the film’s stars that is worth sticking around in the theater for a little while longer.

Even without an after-credits scene, fans are loving Freakier Friday. "Freakier Friday actually being good and very funny omg. This is one of the rare times a sequel really worked out well," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another agreed, adding, "Somehow Freakier Friday wasn’t just nostalgia bait and it actually turned out to be a well-made sequel."

Freakier Friday was excellent and even exceeded my own expectations. It’s on par with the original & genuinely funny and heartfelt. The trailers didn’t do it justice at all, it’s definitely meant to be seen in theaters w an audience. Lindsay was also as charming as ever 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CoMgzKz9G2 — la bella vita (@drugproblem) August 7, 2025

A third chimed in, "Freakier Friday is the type of sequel you get when a studio isn’t concerned with building a franchise, but is instead focused on what made the original stay in the hearts and minds of the fans, and evidently, the stars!!"

While promoting the film, Jamie and Lindsay shared details about their relationship on and off screen.

While filming the original movie, Lindsay was just 16 years old, and she credits Jamie for helping her get through a challenging time in her life. "Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly. She was privately really there for me. I can trust her,” Lindsay said in a July 2025 interview with PEOPLE.

