Who Is Devon Terrell From Netflix's 'Cursed'? Meet the Actor Playing Arthur!

But, instead of following just the age-old tale of the sorcerer Merlin sealing the powerful sword Excalibur in stone until the man who is deemed worthy (spoiler, it's Arthur) is able to pull it out and wield it, this new series follows a character audiences do not know much about, the Lady of the Lake.

The series Cursed is based on the Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler book of the same title, and follows a young woman named Nimue (Katherine Langford) who eventually becomes the Lady of the Lake. You know, the woman who watches over the sword and presents it to Arthur.

"One of the things about the Arthurian legend is that there are very, very few female characters, and if there are female characters, there's no narrative about them," the actor told Refinery29 about her role in the fantasy series.