'Diablo 2: Resurrected' Is Finally out, and Fans Aren't Happy With Its Bugs

The critically acclaimed demonic action RPG has made its way to current-gen hardware in a brand new remaster. Diablo 2: Resurrected was released by Blizzard Entertainment on Sept. 23, 2021. It's currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Originally released in 2000, Diablo 2 received universal praise and won heaps of awards while shattering several sales records in its time. Among its many achievements, the game received the Interactive Achievement Award for Computer Game of the Year in 2001. Given all that success, a remaster seemed almost inevitable.

Unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice for this classic game. Upon its Day One release, Diablo 2: Resurrected is making headlines for disappearing characters, to say the least.