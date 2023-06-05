Home > Gaming The 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass Is Massive — Here’s Everything We Know So Far The 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass launches later this summer and will include tons of exclusive content. From release date to rewards, here’s everything we know so far. By Jon Bitner Jun. 5 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Blizzard Entertainment

While the Diablo IV base game is looking to give adventurers more than 100 hours of content to explore, Blizzard is also offering a Battle Pass for players to worth through as they explore Sanctuary. A few different varieties of this are up for grabs, and if you opt for the premium track, you’ll be able to unlock dozens of exclusive rewards. Here’s a closer look at everything we know about the Diablo IV Battle Pass rewards, along with its release date and other important details.

Every 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass reward we know about so far.

Blizzard is yet to reveal the reward for each tier of the Battle Pass. However, we do know that 90 tiers will be available, meaning you’ll be able to unlock 90 unique rewards by completing a variety of different tasks and leveling up your pass. Here’s a look at the types of Diablo IV Battle Pass rewards that will be up for grabs. Cosmetics

Premium Currency

Mounts

Cosmetic Mount Armor

Smoldering Ash Resources

What is the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass release date?

The Diablo IV Battle Pass will release in the middle of July. Blizzard has not yet announced a specific release date, although it appears that players will be able to sink tons of time into the game before Season 1 officially begins. Be sure to use this time wisely, as a high-level character might have an easier time working through the Battle Pass than a low-level one.

How many tiers are in the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass?

The Diablo IV Battle Pass will consist of 90 tiers. If you purchase the Premium Battle Pass, you’ll have access to all 90 of these tiers — along with all 90 rewards. Meanwhile, the Free Battle Pass will only give you access to 27 tiers. You can also opt for the Accelerated Battle Pass. This grants you access to all 90 tiers, plus 20 Battle Pass tier skips to help you speed through to the end. It also comes with a special cosmetic that can’t be found on either the Free or Premium Battle Passes.

How long will the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass last?

Diablo IV is expected to run a new season every quarter. Since its Battle Pass will line up with these seasons, each Battle Pass will likely run for three months before disappearing. This means you’ll likely need to carve out a few hours every day if you want to unlock everything the Premium Battle Pass has to offer, as you won’t be able to unlock the rewards once the season ends — as is the case with most live service games.

