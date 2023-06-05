The 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass Is Massive — Here’s Everything We Know So Far
The 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass launches later this summer and will include tons of exclusive content. From release date to rewards, here’s everything we know so far.
While the Diablo IV base game is looking to give adventurers more than 100 hours of content to explore, Blizzard is also offering a Battle Pass for players to worth through as they explore Sanctuary. A few different varieties of this are up for grabs, and if you opt for the premium track, you’ll be able to unlock dozens of exclusive rewards.
Here’s a closer look at everything we know about the Diablo IV Battle Pass rewards, along with its release date and other important details.
Every 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass reward we know about so far.
Blizzard is yet to reveal the reward for each tier of the Battle Pass. However, we do know that 90 tiers will be available, meaning you’ll be able to unlock 90 unique rewards by completing a variety of different tasks and leveling up your pass. Here’s a look at the types of Diablo IV Battle Pass rewards that will be up for grabs.
- Cosmetics
- Premium Currency
- Mounts
- Cosmetic Mount Armor
- Smoldering Ash Resources
What is the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass release date?
The Diablo IV Battle Pass will release in the middle of July. Blizzard has not yet announced a specific release date, although it appears that players will be able to sink tons of time into the game before Season 1 officially begins. Be sure to use this time wisely, as a high-level character might have an easier time working through the Battle Pass than a low-level one.
How many tiers are in the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass?
The Diablo IV Battle Pass will consist of 90 tiers. If you purchase the Premium Battle Pass, you’ll have access to all 90 of these tiers — along with all 90 rewards. Meanwhile, the Free Battle Pass will only give you access to 27 tiers.
You can also opt for the Accelerated Battle Pass. This grants you access to all 90 tiers, plus 20 Battle Pass tier skips to help you speed through to the end. It also comes with a special cosmetic that can’t be found on either the Free or Premium Battle Passes.
How long will the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass last?
Diablo IV is expected to run a new season every quarter. Since its Battle Pass will line up with these seasons, each Battle Pass will likely run for three months before disappearing. This means you’ll likely need to carve out a few hours every day if you want to unlock everything the Premium Battle Pass has to offer, as you won’t be able to unlock the rewards once the season ends — as is the case with most live service games.
Is the 'Diablo IV' Battle Pass pay-to-win?
No, the Battle Pass will not be pay-to-win in Diablo IV. The rewards largely consist of cosmetics, and the developers seem to be doing everything they can to ensure someone can’t simply pay their way to the top of the game. But because Blizzard has not yet released the rewards for each tier yet, there’s always a possibility that one of the reward items could give paying players a leg up.