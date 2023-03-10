Home > Entertainment Source: CBS 'Fire Country' Fans Speculate: Is Diane Farr Leaving the Show? By Katherine Stinson Mar. 10 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the CBS series Fire Country. Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) and the firefighters on the CBS series Fire Country know full well how to deal with hazardous fires ravaging Northern California. However, Bode ends up becoming a potential hero for his own mother, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), when it turns out he's a kidney match for her, given that Sharon's own kidney is failing. The question is, will Sharon let Bode donate his kidney to her?

Article continues below advertisement

So wait a second, is Sharon the major character death that the Fire Country showrunners have been teasing all season? Is Diane Farr actually leaving Fire Country? After all, Sharon didn't want her own son giving up a vital organ just to save her life. Does she ever find another match? Here's what we know.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Is Diane Farr actually leaving 'Fire Country'?

Fire Country executive producer Tia Napolitano revealed to TV Insider that, "We have life-or-death stakes baked into the show and we’ve been gentle with the death side of that coin ... We are going to lose someone who we love a lot. It’ll come as a great shock." That doesn't seem to match with Sharon's decision in the Fire Country universe to go peacefully after her kidney donation surgery doesn't take.

Sharon sticks by her decision to not have Bode donate a kidney to her. Sadly, her body rejected the kidney transplant with the donor that was a match (who wasn't Bode) and Sharon realized she didn't want to go through the stressful process again, choosing to live out her last days on her own terms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

So Diane is still a 'Fire Country' star then?

It definitely looks like it based on promotional images from Fire Country Season 1, Episode 16! Titled, "My Kinda Leader," and set to air on Friday, March 10th, Sharon is seen in uniform back at work, following through on her decision to live out the rest of her life on her own terms. Now what would be tragic is if Sharon ends up dying in a different fashion as a result of her choice not to get a kidney! (Tia did say the major character death would be a shock!)

Article continues below advertisement

One could argue that the tragic death has already occurred, when Rebecca (Fiona Rene) perished saving Eve (Jules Latimer). Diane herself hasn't revealed any information about her possibly exiting Fire Country on her Instagram page, simply sharing more images from Fire Country Season 1, Episode 16 with the straight-to-the-point caption, "Hey, ya busy Friday?"

PLEASE LETS PROTECT SHARON AT ALL COSTS. #FireCountry #FireCountryCBS — Ladies’ Night Podcast (@ladysnightpod) March 4, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s no one I would rather walk through fire with than you.” SHARON AND VINCE ARE COUPLE GOALS. #FireCountry #FireCountryCBS — Ladies’ Night Podcast (@ladysnightpod) March 4, 2023