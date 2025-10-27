Does Oscar-Nominated Actor Diane Lane Have a Current Partner? All About Her Relationship History With an over 40-year career in Hollywood, Diane Lane is familiar with her love life being front page news. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For every story about a celebrity’s latest project, fashion choices, and red carpet attendance, there are just as many stories about their personal life. With an over 40-year career in Hollywood, Diane Lane is familiar with her love life being front-page news.

However, many may be curious about the current state of the Oscar-nominated actor's relationship status. Find out if Diane has a current partner these days or if she’s happily single.



Does Diane Lane have a current partner?

Diane has not been publicly linked to anyone romantically since her last divorce from fellow actor Josh Brolin in 2013. The union was the source of a messy split. However, even though Diane has chosen to keep her personal life private these days, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she is single. Fans will have to wait and see if she decides to share the details of her dating life these days.



Diane Lane has had two high-profile marriages.

After initially meeting in the mid-80s, Diane and actor Christopher Lambert reconnected in 1986 and were married in 1988 in Santa Fe, N.M. The pair welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Eleanor, and divorced the following year in 1994, per Hollywood Life. In 2007, a little over a decade after the two divorced, Diane opened up about their marriage. “It wasn’t love and it wasn’t lust, but it was sure something,” she told Esquire.

“I was mostly celibate when I was married because he was gone all the time,” Diane recalled. “I just wanted to belong to somebody and have somebody belong to me in the old-fashioned way. In hindsight, I call myself a rock bleeder; I found the absolutely least likely person on the planet Earth to give me what I needed.” Meeting several years prior, but reconnecting following her divorce, Diane and Josh Brolin announced their engagement in July 2003 and were officially married a year later.



Mere months after their marriage, Josh was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after Diane called the police on him following an altercation between them, per the New York Daily News. Diane neglected to press charges. The couple remained married for nine years until they divorced in February 2013, which was finalized in November of that year.

Josh Brolin finally addressed the domestic incident between them 14 years after the incident occurred.

Speaking with the New York Times in June 2018, Josh told the outlet about his fear of addressing the altercation. “God, I’ve never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years,” he said at the time.“And there’s no reason for me to be other than there’s no explaining it. Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane [Lane], and she’s chosen not to, so I’m OK with that.”