How Much Does Dick Strawbridge From 'Escape to the Chateau' Really Make?

Since the airing of the hit show Escape to the Chateau, mustached Lieutenant Colonel Dick Strawbridge has been a staple of Channel 4 television and inspiration to homeowners everywhere. Together with his wife, Angel, the pair have been renovating their 45-bedroom mansion Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.

Since finishing most renovations, the pair have been using the chateau as a bed and breakfast, which has fans wondering: what is Dick Strawbridge's net worth?