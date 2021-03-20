How Much Does Dick Strawbridge From 'Escape to the Chateau' Really Make?By Anna Garrison
Mar. 20 2021, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Since the airing of the hit show Escape to the Chateau, mustached Lieutenant Colonel Dick Strawbridge has been a staple of Channel 4 television and inspiration to homeowners everywhere. Together with his wife, Angel, the pair have been renovating their 45-bedroom mansion Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France.
Since finishing most renovations, the pair have been using the chateau as a bed and breakfast, which has fans wondering: what is Dick Strawbridge's net worth?
What is Dick Strawbridge's net worth?
According to The Sun, Dick and Angel purchased their chateau initially for £280,000 in 2015, which amounts to roughly $388,314.18, nearly half a million dollars. The pair transformed the chateau entirely, and The Sun also estimates the upmarket value at £2 million, which is $2,773,672.71 in USD.
Since their renovations, the pair have been charging wedding venue fees, with the average cost for a wedding with 80 guests being £34,000 — that's $47,152.43.
If the chateau hosted only weddings for the end of time, it would take them 4,000 weddings to make the price of their newly renovated home. Thankfully, they won't have to worry about lags in interest because the chateau is reportedly booked up for the next two years despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The couple has begun to sell homeware, gifts, and other trinkets just as a more traditional bed and breakfast would, which will attract viewers who are interested in living the luxurious lifestyle of the chateau right from home. It also brings in additional income, proving that Dick and Angel don't even have to hold weddings to make money.
Ultimately, Dick's estimated net worth is around £2 million, which is nearly $3 million in USD. The show has moved on from documenting renovations to the house to covering more generalized renovation projects, such as creating a pop-up restaurant, renovating their boat on the moat, creating a faux ice-rink, and experimenting with baking or cooking.
Will there be a Season 8 of 'Escape to the Chateau?'
Season 7 ended on Dec. 24, 2020, and it's still unclear whether there will be a Season 8 of Escape to the Chateau.
But never fear, Escape to the Chateau fans! While Channel 4 has been airing "extended versions" of the first season of the show, Dick and Angel recently announced on Instagram that they were going on their Dare to Do It Tour in 2022. This tour, previously scheduled for 2021, will follow the Strawbridge family speaking about their home and renovations across Europe.
The couple also recently announced the release of their first ever book titled A Year in the Chateau, and it will arrive on shelves April 15, 2021. The book would make an excellent companion to a re-watch of Season 1 for a 360 understanding of just how much time, dedication, and planning went into a full remodel of such a beautiful and large venue.
If you're missing a healthy dose of human ingenuity and home renovation, you can catch up on episodes of Escape to the Chateau on the Discovery Plus app.