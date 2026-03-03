Fans Have Bizarre Conspiracy Theories About Jim Carrey After His César Awards Appearance

Fans Have Bizarre Conspiracy Theories About Jim Carrey After His César Awards Appearance
Drag performer Alexis Stone posted a photo implying that they impersonated Jim Carrey at the César Awards.
When Jim Carrey received an Honorary César at the 51st César Awards in Paris, fans noticed a change in his appearance. The internet ran wild with bizarre theories about what happened, ranging from plastic surgery claims to rumors that Jim has an actual clone.
Then, on March 2, 2026, drag artist Alexis Stone, known for their realistic yet uncanny impersonations of celebrities using prosthetics and makeup, posted a photo implying that they had attended the awards dressed as Jim. Here's what we know.
Did Alexis Stone play Jim Carrey at the César Awards?
Alexis's Instagram post has two pictures of Jim Carrey's appearance at the awards show, followed by an image of a full-face prosthetic sitting next to fake teeth and a wig. The items are sitting on a desk facing a window, and through the window, the Eiffel Tower is visible.
The caption reads, "Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris."
Alexis Stone has pulled off convincing impersonations in the past, embodying the iconic personas of stars like Glenn Close, Anna Wintour, Lana Del Rey, and Donatella Versace. However, this one doesn't seem authentic.
USA Today flagged Alexis's last image as "digitally altered by AI." Jim's representative and Variety confirmed that Jim actually attended the César Awards, according to USA Today.
So, fan theories about Alexis Stone or a Jim Carrey clone standing in for him at the award show can be laid to rest.
Jim delivered a moving speech in French, which he spent a long time perfecting prior to the event. He brought his family to the event to support him while he accepted his award.
What's up with the "Do I have your attention now" Jim Carrey video?
In addition to the conspiracy theories about Jim's impersonation at the event, another rumor claims that his different appearance has been a wild promo for an upcoming movie. A video showing Jim looking straight at the camera and then saying, "Do I have your attention now?" before "2027" flashes on screen has been circulating online.
Some people are saying that the video is a "leaked trailer" for a film coming out in 2027, but others believe the video is AI-generated.
Jim Carrey's representative and the festival chief responded to rumors about his appearance at the French awards show.
"Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award," Jim's rep said on March 2 in a statement to People.
The César Awards chief Gregory Caulier said, "Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation," per Variety.
Gregory added that Jim spent eight months corresponding with him, and had spent months working on his speech and asking for help with the correct pronunciation of French words.
Referring to the rumors, Gregory said, "For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance."