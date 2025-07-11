Who Is This Child We Keep Seeing Amanda Anisimova With? Did She Have a Baby? Wait, did Amanda secretly welcome a baby that we’re only just finding out about? By Jennifer Farrington Published July 11 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Pro tennis player Amanda Anisimova, 23, has reclaimed her place in the spotlight, competing at Wimbledon 2025, triumphing over Aryna Sabalenka, and earning a spot in the singles final. After taking a break from the sport in 2023 and returning in January 2024 for the Auckland Open, she’s been working hard to climb the ranks, and clearly, it’s paying off.

But amid the celebration of her Wimbledon victories, Amanda has stirred up a bit of confusion among fans. She’s been posting tons of content featuring a young boy, leading many to wonder if he’s her son. Did Amanda secretly have a baby that we’re only now finding out about?

Did Amanda Anisimova have a baby?

Source: Mega

Amanda Anisimova doesn’t have a child; the young boy you’ve seen with her on the field and plastered all over her social media is actually her nephew, Jaxon. He flew in with his parents to watch Amanda compete at Wimbledon, which she said doesn’t happen often, so it was a pretty big deal.

She confirmed the adorable blonde boy was her nephew in a July 9, 2025 Instagram post, featuring a carousel of photos of them together on the field. She captioned it, “The most special part of it all … Getting to experience this with my nephew and some of my family here, ahhhh I could cry.”

What may have sparked the baby rumors is a July 11 Instagram Story (perhaps some folks missed a few of her last posts mentioning it was her nephew), where the same child was featured during a birthday celebration.

Amanda was presumably the one filming as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to him. When he couldn’t blow out all the candles, someone in the background could be heard telling the cousins to step in and help. But based on the footage, the boy appears to be Amanda’s sister Maria Agee’s son, especially since Maria was the one bringing the cake out to him.

Does Amanda Anisimova have a boyfriend?

The last guy Amanda was romantically linked to is Tyler Roos. While there haven’t been any recent photos of the two together, Tyler still has pictures on his Instagram from a 2020 Caribbean vacation where the two are cozied up, so it's possible they’re still together. Tyler is a former professional soccer player who has dabbled in reality TV. He even appeared on The Amazing Race Australia. Oh, and he’s done some modeling, too.

Why did Amanda Anisimova retire?

Amanda didn’t officially retire from professional tennis, but she did step away briefly in 2023 because she was feeling “mentally exhausted,” according to Le Magazine L’Équipe via an Instagram post she was tagged in back in January 2025. During a July 2025 , Amanda opened up about her time away from the sport, explaining that being in professional tennis isn’t easy.

