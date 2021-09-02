Where Does the Season 4 Finale of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Leave Angelina and Chris?

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been a tough one for Angelina Pivarnick — and that's saying something considering that all of her wedding drama aired back in Season 3. Between cheating rumors and a secret divorce filing, her relationship with husband Chris Larangeira has been under intense scrutiny. And things haven't been getting any easier on screen.

As the trailer for the Season 4 finale reveals, Chris gets seriously hurt during (another) gender reveal party for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino — and his wife is the one who pulls the trigger. So, what happened? And what exactly did Angelina mean to do?

How did Angelina shoot Chris? And is Chris OK?

In the season finale, we'll see another gender reveal party for Mike and Lauren's baby boy, whom they welcomed to the world in May. A part of the reveal is the use of gender reveal powder cannons. While Mike smashes through a board that sprays blue powder, the rest of the Jersey Shore crew have the cannons ready to go to paint the snow blue.

But it looks like Angelina's cannon goes off a little late — and in the wrong direction. Instead, she fires her cannon just a few feet away from her husband's face, coating him in blue powder and causing him to clutch his face in pain. The accident takes everyone by surprise, especially Angelina. Although Vinny Guadagnino jokes in one clip shared ahead of the episode that he's not surprised Angelina tried to kill her husband, it looks like the problem was poor safety measures and a few stuck cannons.

Angelina wasn't the only one who struggled to release the blue powder. Though it's definitely a bad idea to ever have the cannon facing another person, the fault should lie with anyone who thought giving the Jersey Shore team what is essentially a weapon is a good idea. Who didn't see this coming?

The gender reveal party snafu comes shortly after Chris lamented on the show about how things would be "easier" if Angelina wasn't a cast member on Jersey Shore. "We were planning on just [having] a regular family, without all this," Chris said in the Aug. 5 episode. "Without [the fame], it would be just me and Angelina and our family. We probably would have had a kid already."

