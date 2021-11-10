'Little People, Big World' Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

'Little People, Big World' Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Just Welcomed a Baby BoyBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 10 2021, Published 9:58 a.m. ET
It's been a supremely busy period for the Roloffs.
Family matriarch Amy Roloff tied the knot with Chris Marek on Aug. 28, 2021. Their wedding special, Little People, Big World: Amy and Chris's Happily Ever After, aired on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, on TLC, a day after Amy's son, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey Roloff, had their third kid.
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed a baby boy on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
Jeremy and Audrey welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Radley Knight on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. As Audrey divulged in a celebratory Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Radley was born en caul, with the amniotic sac still intact.
As Audrey promised in the same post, she and Jeremy will soon share further details about the birth. Despite the slight complications, she described the delivery as "one of [her] most harmonious experiences."
Jeremy and Audrey also share 4-year-old Ember Jean and 1-year-old Bode James. A seasoned influencer duo, Jeremy and Audrey often take to Instagram to post inspiring photographs about their everyday life in Rock Creek, Ore.
A Brooks Institute graduate, 31-year-old Jeremy forged a successful career as a producer, videographer, and content creator. He first met Audrey while still in college. They started dating in 2012, having stayed friends for a few years after a blind date in 2010.
He and Audrey got married on Sept. 20, 2014. Since then, they have embarked on a range of creative projects together, launching a clothing line and a blog, among others.
Jeremy and Audrey officially left Little People, Big World a while ago, but they remain active on social media.
"It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride," Jeremy shared with fans at the time. Speaking of his and his family's departure from Little People, Big World in 2018, he said, "Two years ago when Audrey got pregnant, I started thinking how long I wanted to keep doing the show."
Since leaving the show, Jeremy and Audrey have launched a successful lifestyle brand.
Nicki Swift reports that the couple has spent the last few years building up their brand. They launched an online store that sold a variety of products. They also have their own podcast called Behind the Scenes. And the couple can now call themselves best-selling authors. They've published two books: A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively. Date Intentionally. Love Faithfully., and Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love.
In addition to all that, Jeremy is a photographer and offers his own photo editing presets for sale. Jeremy and Audrey clearly have a full and exciting life, especially now that baby Radley has joined the bunch.
We wish them nothing but the best!