'Little People, Big World' Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

Jeremy and Audrey welcomed a beautiful baby boy named Radley Knight on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. As Audrey divulged in a celebratory Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Radley was born en caul, with the amniotic sac still intact.

As Audrey promised in the same post, she and Jeremy will soon share further details about the birth. Despite the slight complications, she described the delivery as "one of [her] most harmonious experiences."