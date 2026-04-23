Did Eve Get an Abortion in the 'Invincible' Comics? The Decision, Explained (SPOILERS) Eve tearfully shared the truth with Mark, leaving him stunned. By Ivy Griffith Published April 23 2026, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Invincible. The last few episodes of Invincible Season 4 were absolutely jam-packed with monumental events. Not only did we see a jaw-dropping event for Viltrum and the remaining Viltrumites, but Eve stunned Mark with some news about what she was up to while he was off at war.

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It's remarkable that Mark even survived Season 4, considering how he was disemboweled by Conquest while ending his life. But more than that, we learned that Eve made some drastic decisions that would have consequences Mark wouldn't learn of until he returned home. So, did Eve get an abortion in the comics as well, or was it just in the television series?

Source: Prime Video

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Did Eve get an abortion in the 'Invincible' comics?

In the last episode of Season 4 of Invincible, Mark returns to Eve's arms, and they reconcile after his difficult brush with death and world-shattering decisions with Viltrum (literally). After his return, Eve's powers have returned to normal, and Mark expresses gratitude that they seem to have fixed themselves.

However, Eve admits that she knows what went on with her powers and why they actually stopped working. While sitting on the roof sharing some burgers, Eve tells Mark that her body was going through some changes, and this caused the disruption with her powers. Eve then begins to cry and admits she had an abortion while Mark was gone. Stunned, Mark hugs her and apologizes for leaving her alone to deal with the pregnancy and aftermath.

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But is this something that occurred in the comics, or is the Invincible series taking liberties with Eve and Mark's love story? As it turns out, Eve did get an abortion in the comics as well, in Invincible #68 (per Prime Timer). It was a defining moment in their early relationship in the comics as well.

Source: Prime Video

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What happened to Viltrum?

So, if Eve was busy terminating her pregnancy amid the chaos Mark left behind, what was Mark doing off in the cosmos? He was destroying a planet. Viltrum, to be precise.

It was a bold move, potentially infuriating the surviving Viltrumites and painting an even bigger target on the backs of Mark and his allies. But with the war ramping up, bold was a necessity.

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Mark, Nolan, and Thaddeus all teamed up to destroy Viltrum, and weaken their foes in a desperate attempt to get a leg up in a war that had the potential to be catastrophic for Earth.

Source: Prime Video