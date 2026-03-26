What Happened to William’s Voice Actor on 'Invincible'? Recast Explained William’s voice sounds different in 'Invincible' Season 4, and fans immediately noticed the change. By Amy Coleman Published March 26 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: X/@nocontextnvncbl

If you have been watching Prime Video's Invincible, you may have had a moment where something felt off, but you could not immediately place it. Not a storyline, not a character decision, just a small detail that stood out.

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That detail was William’s voice. The change is noticeable enough that many viewers picked up on it right away, which led to a simple question: What happened to William’s voice actor on Invincible?

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What happened to William’s voice actor on Invincible in Season 4?

The change becomes especially noticeable in Season 4, Episode 4. According to RadioTimes, the shift stands out in the later part of the episode, particularly around the 46-minute mark in the final scenes, when William suddenly sounds different from what fans are used to. For the first three seasons, William was voiced by Andrew Rannells. His performance gave the character a distinct tone that many viewers recognized immediately.

In Season 4, that voice changes. The role was recast, with Brandon Jones taking over as William’s new voice actor. The difference in delivery is noticeable, with a lighter tone compared to the original performance. The reason for the change was not discussed by Prime Video, but it likely comes down to scheduling. Williams is in one episode of Season 4, so it was probably a difficult thing to come back for if that meant rearranging a very busy schedule.

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The recast fits into a broader pattern on 'Invincible.'

William is not the only character to be recast in the series. Over time, Invincible has made several voice actor changes across its cast. According to The Direct, at the time of this writing, six major characters have been recast throughout different seasons, making William’s change part of an ongoing pattern rather than an isolated situation.

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Voice acting is one of those things viewers do not always focus on until it changes. Once a character has an established voice, even a small shift can feel noticeable. In William’s case, the difference is more obvious because the original performance had a very specific tone. When that tone changes, it can slightly alter how the character comes across in a scene. That is why so many viewers picked up on it quickly, even before knowing there had been a recast.

In a post on Reddit, some fans commented on the major voice change. One wrote, "It hit me like a truck. Wish they got someone who sounded like William at least." Another said, "They didn’t even try to have him sound similar, OG William was awesome but this new guy is just doing his own thing entirely and it’s very distracting." While another wrote, "Not meaning this in a homophobic way, but he sounds too overly stereotypical gay." Several comments echoed this same thought.