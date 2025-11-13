New Viral Comedy Video Suggests 'GTA VI' Got Deleted Rockstar Games delayed the game from its previous summer 2026 release date. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 13 2025, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Rockstar Games

The development cycle of a video game can be very complicated. When there are several million dollars involved, productions such as GTA VI can take a long time to be released. That isn't even taking into account the unforeseen complications a game can go through.

Was GTA VI deleted? Here's what we know about the development status of one of the most anticipated video games in history. More than a decade after the launch of GTA V, Rockstar Games continues to surprise their devoted audience.

Was 'GTA VI' deleted?

No, the main GTA VI software continues to be developed by Rockstar ahead of their Nov. 19, 2026, scheduled launch date. However, a recent delay for the sequel caused fans to question if the file had actually been deleted or not. Jaden Williams has a TikTok account with 2.8 million followers. The content creator posted a video where he pretends to be both a Rockstar employee and his supervisor. The premise of the comedy video depicts the company accidentally deleting the entire game.

Fans are understandably frustrated. The last installment of the franchise was released in 2013. Ever since, gamers have been waiting for Grand Theft Auto to return stronger than ever. This doesn't mean that Rockstar has been inactive for so many years. Rockstar Games is one of the most prestigious studios in the industry. After the release of Grand Theft Auto V, the company spent time and money on the maintenance of the sequel's online servers, as well as downloadable content for players.

As if the Grand Theft Auto V extra content wasn't enough, Rockstar launched Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. The sequel took the franchise to new heights. Players stepped into the shoes of Arthur Morgan (Roger Clark).

Why was 'GTA VI' delayed again?

GTA VI is a video game that requires many elements to run smoothly. Players are immersed in a city that features vehicles, missions, extremely detailed environments, and characters that roam freely across the space. The level of detail expected from the sequel comes at a price. GTA VI was originally meant to be released in 2025. Months later, Rockstar announced that the game had been delayed to May 26, 2026.

The updates continue to arrive for the highly anticipated sequel. Months after the announcement, the studio revealed that GTA VI would now be released on Nov. 19, 2026. There is no official reason for the delays beyond the studio needing more time to deliver the perfect experience. GTA VI already had to deal with a leaks controversy, as development of the video game continues.