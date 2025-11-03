Where Did Merge Tactics Go? Fans Are Freaking out After the Mode Vanished "I was just playing, swapped game modes to clear the new notifications, and now it's gone." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 3 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/SirTagCR-Clash Royale;Supercell

The new game mode Merge Tactics, introduced inside Clash Royale in June 2025, has brought tons of excitement for gamers everywhere. In fact, players on Reddit have shared that it’s been the only mode they’ve played since its release, with one user admitting, “I don’t even remember the last time I played anything other than Merge Tactics.” Developers raised the stakes even higher with the launch of a new season on Oct. 27, 2025, bringing a fresh round of features and a full season reset.

Among the updates came a new ruler, Elixir Loong, along with several new modifiers. Needless to say, players were even more hooked, at least until they couldn’t play anymore. Because on Nov. 3, 2025, many took to Reddit to report that Merge Tactics was crashing every time they tried to open it, while others said it had completely disappeared from their game mode menu. So what happened to Merge Tactics? And more importantly, is it gone for good?

What happened to Merge Tactics on 'Clash Royale'?

Given how much positive attention Merge Tactics has been getting, it’s safe to assume the mode isn’t gone for good. It’s more likely a glitch or bug, and the developers have temporarily removed it or limited access until the issue is fixed. Many players on Reddit have been complaining about the mode glitching or disappearing since Nov. 3, 2025, with one person writing, “I was just playing, swapped game modes to clear the new notifications, and now it’s gone.”

Another reported the same issue, while one user suggested that the release of the new season may have brought more than just new features; it might’ve also introduced a few unwanted bugs. Meanwhile, another Redditor confidently stated, “It’s a bug, they’re trying to fix it,” sounding pretty certain that this is the real issue.

Whatever Merge Tactics is going through, be it a bug or a system glitch, it’s definitely got plenty of players disappointed, especially those who had racked up major points only to lose them all after switching modes. But if the past is any indication of what’s to come, Merge Tactics will likely be back up and running soon, just as it was after previous glitches.

'Clash Royale' has temporarily disabled Merge Tactics before.

Back in August 2025, not even two months after its launch, Clash Royale announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Merge Tactics had been temporarily disabled. In the post, they wrote, “Merge Tactics has been temporarily disabled while we improve performance for a smoother #CRL25 experience and to preserve competitive integrity.” The message continued, “The mode will be back as soon as the CRL Qualifiers end tomorrow. Thank you for your patience!”

Merge Tactics is back 🎉

