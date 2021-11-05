'Eternals' Kills off a Few Big Characters — Is Ikaris One of Them? (SPOILERS)

While most of us speculated that the Emergence would be the return of the Deviants due to Thanos' destruction, it turns out it's an ancient tradition that involves the Eternals and their arrival on Earth.

Each planet has a Celestial growing in its core, and the Emergence occurs when a planet's population is large enough for the Celestial to emerge. Unfortunately, the Celestial destroys the planet in the process, meaning the Eternals must exterminate humanity.