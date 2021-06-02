That 'Handmaid's Tale' Scene With June and Luke Is Still a Hot Topic Among Fans

When June finally reunites with Luke on The Handmaid's Tale , it isn't at all what everyone had hoped it would be. She doesn't run into his open arms and he isn't able to get her to talk about the reality of her life in Gilead. It is rough and heartbreaking, and when June finally physically connects with Luke, it was uncomfortable for viewers, who saw it as an assault.

In the May 26, 2021, episode of The Handmaid's Tale, June meets with Serena, gives her a piece of her mind, and then goes back home to Luke, where she has sex with him. But when he tells her to wait, she doesn't get off of him. She continues to have sex with him and puts a hand over his mouth.

And now, it's a topic of debate and outrage among lots of fans. The act alone might have been a turning point for June and for her relationship with Luke.