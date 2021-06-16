Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus Are Beefing on Social Media — Here's Why

As the cast of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 get older, we’ve had to say goodbye to several of the shows' original cast members. Along with Farrah Abraham and Bristol Palin, who left the franchise voluntarily, Jenelle Evans also made her exit when she was fired for off-camera behavior.

Now that Ashley Jones and her longtime boyfriend Barr have settled in as part of the cast, fans are hoping that no one else is leaving the franchise anytime soon. But recent reports suggest one Teen Mom 2 star might be on her way out. So, why was Kail cut from the latest episode of Teen Mom 2? Did Kailyn get fired from MTV ?

Briana’s post was in reference to Kailyn's 2020 arrest, where she was subsequently charged with domestic violence against the father of her two youngest sons, Chris Lopez. In response, Kailyn took to Instagram to address Briana’s claims of being cut from the show.

She wrote on social media, “She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’s momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair. I don’t want to be [part] of any type of franchise that isn’t real. Let [people] know [you] got arrested for hitting your [baby daddy] and talk about it! For someone to be able to pick and choose isn’t being real, and I signed on a show to be real.”

Kailyn was absent from a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, which led many viewers to question if she had been fired by MTV. Although there was no indication that Kail would be leaving the franchise anytime soon, their concerns were seemingly confirmed by Kailyn’s castmate, Briana DeJesus , who claimed that she knew the truth about why Kailyn wasn’t included in the most recent episode.

Kailyn took to Instagram to address claims of why she was cut from the show.

Although Kailyn had not commented on her absence initially, she later posted a candid Instagram story that addressed Briana’s claims and revealed the real reason why she wasn’t on the show.

Kailyn claimed that after she declined to have her arrest captured on camera, producers opted to exclude her from the episode. She shared, “I’ve been going back and forth on whether I should address this or not, mainly because all of our contracts say we actually can’t make statements about the episodes without having it approved. But since other people are just kind of making false allegations or not really true statements, I kind of just want to clear the air.”

She continued, “I chose not to film things that did not feel genuine to me or to my story. Truly choosing like my peace of mind over a paycheck, and I have the ability to be able to authentic and to be unscripted and be real on my podcast. And I want to continue filming for Teen Mom so long as it feels genuine and real.”