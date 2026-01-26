Kanye West Is Known for His Offensive Comments, But Did He Really Join ICE? A photo purports to show Ye wearing full tactical gear and an "ICE" logo. By Ivy Griffith Updated Jan. 26 2026, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Falling from beloved song maker to societal pariah is a journey that only a few have walked. Among those, Sean "Diddy" Combs and, of course, Kanye "Ye" West. Ye, once a popular rapper, is now a mega-controversial figure after he seemed to have a public breakdown following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

But in his fall from public glory, did Ye ever decide to join ICE? The also-controversial federal agency ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has made headlines for brutal and unconstitutional behavior, allegedly kidnapping US citizens and leading to the shooting death of several innocent people. Kanye's decision to join ICE would be shocking, although merely the latest in a long line of shocking choices. Here's what we know about whether or not he joined the federal agency.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Did Kanye West really join ICE?

The rumor that West joined ICE seems to date back to early 2025. President Donald Trump had just returned to office to serve his second, and final, term in office, and ICE recruitment was ramping up under the direction of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Images circulated that purported to show West in full tactical gear, with "ICE" emblazoned on his chest.

However, it appears that the images are either AI-generated or photoshopped. There's no credible evidence suggesting that Ye joined ICE, or that he has seriously considered it.

Article continues below advertisement

But given West's history of controversial comments, it's not surprising that people were quick to believe that he would join the enforcement agency at the height of its controversy. Nevertheless, these rumors appear to be false.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West apologized for his anti-semitic behavior.

It's Ye's own past behavior that suggests this would be on brand for him. In the past, he has been criticized for openly praising Adolf Hitler, suggesting that Nazis had some "good ideas," and going on antisemitic rants that made dangerous assertions about Jewish people. However, a January 2026 letter published by West might suggest he's seen the light. He took out a letter in the Wall Street Journal, apologizing.

The letter began with Ye explaining that he had suffered a head injury during a car accident 25 years ago. He wrote, "Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "Once people label you as 'crazy,' you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world. It’s easy for people to joke and laugh it off when in fact this is a very serious debilitating disease you can die from." West mused that the hardest part was the disease lying to him and convincing him he didn't need help. Ye went on to apologize to the Black community for his harmful behavior, detailing a self-destructive manic episode and writing that he found comfort in Reddit boards where people write about their experience with mania.