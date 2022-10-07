Did Kim Kardashian Get Nominated for an Emmy? She Had Plans to Attend With Pete Davidson
No matter how you feel about Kim Kardashian and the Kar-Jenner family, the socialite family is not only pop culture royalty, but a huge part of the reality TV world. The family has successfully been able to make lemons out of lemonade and continues to reign as the most influential family in the TV genre.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the family has received a number of awards for their contributions to reality TV — from Teen Choice Awards to People’s Choice Awards. However, the goal is to always dream big and winning an Emmy award would be the cherry on top. And since Kim has been vocal about plans to attend the Emmys with her ex-main squeeze, fans are wondering if the entrepreneur has ever been nominated. Here’s everything that we know.
Kim Kardashian has never been nominated for an Emmy award.
Most people are aware that the Emmys celebrates the best shows in the television sector from comedy to drama series. However, there are a few awards for the best in reality TV, such as Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
Many people consider the Kardashians the crowned jewel of reality TV, so it’s expected for the family to have at least one trophy under their belt. However, that’s not the case. Neither Kim or any members of the Kardashian family, producers, or directors have won an Emmy.
Judging by the rules and regulations for Emmy consideration, the Kardashian’s reality shows have seemingly never been voted on by Academy members for consideration. However, things can change in the future for Kim and the rest of the KarJenner family.
On the Oct. 6, 2022 episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim discussed the possibility of attending the Emmy with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Kim K fans know that her episode of Saturday Night Live was one of the most talked-about episodes in the show’s history. The entrepreneur was not only able to poke fun at herself and her family, she did so with grace in front of millions.
That said, during the October 6, 2022, episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke about the news of SNL submitting her episode up for Emmy consideration. Of course, the star was joyous about the possibility of winning an Emmy, which would make her the first in the family to do so.
Additionally, Kim also shared her excitement about possibly attending the ceremony with her now ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
However, since the show was filmed months before, we all know that Kim didn’t attend the ceremony with Pete Davidson since the two split in July 2022.
Unfortunately, Kim was personally not nominated for an Emmy, but the episode did end up snagging the nomination for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Competition Series. However, Kim’s SNL episode lost to RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 Episode 14 titled “Catwalk.”
Better luck next time Kimmy.
Catch new episodes of The Kardashians Thursdays on Hulu.