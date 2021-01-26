Was Larry King Given the COVID-19 Vaccine Prior to His Death?

The heartbreaking news of Larry King's death following an early January hospitalization due to COVID-19 sent shockwaves through the journalism industry and greater society as the world griped with the loss of one of its most prominent and respected interviewers.

With fans looking to heal and remember the positive attributes of the late host's life and achievements, the question still remains of what kind of care and scrutiny King's case of the novel coronavirus given. People are wondering if he was administered any of the new vaccines to combat COVID-19 prior to his untimely death.

Despite being moved out of the intensive care ward, King's condition seemingly continued to deteriorate as his body fought the coronavirus and subsequent complications it can be known to cause. He finally passed away after a multi-week battle on Jan. 23, 2021, which was announced via his official Twitter account, now controlled by members of his team.

Once he was able to breathe on his own again, Larry was moved back into a more general care ward of the hospital. However, not a single source, including the host's own spokesperson, confirmed that he was administered one of the three major vaccines being distributed to combat the coronavirus prior to his death.

As news of Larry's hospitalization with the virus first broke in early January, the only subsequent information that was provided regarding the level of care he received was news that he was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve due to difficulty breathing.

Larry was one of the industry's most constant and valued contributors.

Larry's life is one that has had arguably more of a significant impact on broadcast journalism and being an interviewer than virtually anyone else in his field. Over the span of multiple decades, his stories and interviews with everyone from top politicians to hip hop superstars helped shape the historical narrative during the years he worked.

Upon his passing, countless celebrities and peers mourned the loss of their accomplished friend. Among those who shared tributes to Larry are the likes of Reese Witherspoon, 50 Cent, Barbra Streisand, Albert Brooks, and George Takei. Many took a moment to recall the positive encounters they had with the broadcast legend and made sure to mention how truly exceptional he was at what he did.

