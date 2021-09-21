The Person Indicted in the Clinton Impeachment Scandal Is Not Who You'd Expect

The best part of American Crime Story is being able to compare it to reality. The current season, Impeachment , is about former President Bill Clinton. Though the story is about his trial, it focuses mainly on the whistleblower Linda Tripp .

Linda Tripp broke the Monica Lewinsky scandal in the hopes of writing a book. Despite Tripp’s claims of morality as her motive to leak tapes of conversations with Lewinsky, she also broke the law in doing so.

So did Linda Tripp get in trouble for this? Was she fired after whistleblowing the President, who was technically her boss? And did she ever get to publish her book?