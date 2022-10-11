Lindsie Chrisley May Have Broken up With Her New Boyfriend Already
Former reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley abruptly left Chrisley Knows Best after a reported fallout with her father, Todd Chrisley, over her then-husband Will Campbell. Although Lindsie and Will have since divorced and moved on, rumors have started to swirl that Lindsie and her boyfriend out of the public eye, known as "Suburban Dad," have broken up.
What's going on with Lindsie's love life? Did she and "Suburban Dad" really break up? Here's the scoop.
Did Lindsie Chrisley and "Suburban Dad" break up?
Lindsie had been teasing her relationship with "Suburban Dad" for months on her social media and podcasts. During a June episode of her podcast Southern Tea, Lindsie revealed that her new beau was someone she had attended high school with who was a few years older. She also noted that the duo "met in the fall" and connected over social media.
She also mentioned on her Coffee Convos podcast, "People will see my [Instagram] stories and be like ‘Lindsie is posting cryptic stuff on her stories of Suburban Dad.’ I’m legitimately not being cryptic or, at this point, trying to soft launch anything. I think it’s just still a new situation and I’m just doing what feels comfortable at the time."
On Sept. 27, 2022, Lindsie made her relationship Instagram official by posting a lengthy dedication to her beau, who fans now know is named Thomas Mollura, a father of two, per Life & Style.
In her sweet photo carousel caption, Lindsie wrote, "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet. It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I’ve learned that I’m truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what’s perfect anyway?"
However, just as quickly as the post went up, it was deleted. Fans immediately suspected something was wrong, and as it so happens, something might be. Previously, an anonymous user alleged that Lindsie's boyfriend was cheating on her, per TV Season Spoilers. The source alleged that "Suburban Dad" was cheating on his ex with Lindsie.
Another Reddit commentor recently shared a screenshot Lindsie posted to her Instagram stories of a fan writing a sweet message of support, saying, "Any man that treats you less than your worth is a damn fool. What's meant for you won't pass you by." The user added, "I don't know what happened but I'm sure you will let your girls know when you're ready to."
It sounds like when Lindsie is ready to talk about what happened in her relationship, she'll open up. Until then, fans wish her the best!