Lindsie Chrisley May Have Broken up With Her New Boyfriend Already

Former reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley abruptly left Chrisley Knows Best after a reported fallout with her father, Todd Chrisley, over her then-husband Will Campbell. Although Lindsie and Will have since divorced and moved on, rumors have started to swirl that Lindsie and her boyfriend out of the public eye, known as "Suburban Dad," have broken up.

What's going on with Lindsie's love life? Did she and "Suburban Dad" really break up? Here's the scoop.