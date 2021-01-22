Did 'Live Rescue' Get Canceled? Viewers Are Scrambling for Answers

It’s not news that the hiatus of Live Rescue has caused an uproar among fans. And while the network has been tight-lipped on what exactly is causing the delay, fans are coming up with different theories on the hiatus. However, there is no reason to expect the worst — at least not yet.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Live Rescue is not canceled, A&E hasn't made a decision on its future yet.” And since the second season of the show ended in March 2020, it’s understandable why fans are concerned.